AirAsia CEO slammed for massage during meeting





Sharing the post on LinkedIn, Fernandes appreciated Indonesia and AirAsia's culture that allows one to have a massage and do a management meeting simultaneously.





The post, which was put on the platform by Fernandes on October 16, drew criticism as netizens were particularly disturbed with the act.





"Was a stressful week and Veranita Yosephine suggested a massage. Got to love Indonesia and AirAsia culture that I Can have a massage and do a management meeting.





"We are making big progress and I have now finalised Capital A structure. Exciting days ahead. Proud of what we have built and never have lost sight of the finish," Fernandes said in the post.





The post has received 703 responses, 96 comments and 42 reposts so far. Many took to the comments section of the post to share how "inappropriate" and "Lunatics material" the post was.





"You could have wrapped up the meeting and then had your massage. I don't think in a civilised culture this seems appropriate," one of the users said.





Another user said, "I don't think the women in your company would feel comfortable or safe in this context, and given you're the boss, they likely won't challenge you or say anything. Please for their sake, listen to the comments you've deleted on this post. You are clearly a smart leader that cares about culture but this isn't the way to create a supportive, safe one." PTI

