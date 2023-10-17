Adoption rules discriminate against queers: CJI

"Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 does not preclude unmarried couples from adopting. The Union of India has not proved that precluding unmarried couples from adopting is in the in the best interest of the child. So CARA has exceeded its authority in barring unmarried couples.

"Differentia between married couples and unmarried couples has no reasonable nexus with the objective of CARA - the best interests of the child. It cannot be assumed that unmarried couples are not serious about their relationship.

"There is no material on record to prove that only a married heterosexual couple can provide stability to a child.

"CARA Regulation 5(3) indirectly discriminates against atypical unions. A queer person can adopt only in an individual capacity. This has the effect of reinforcing the discrimination against queer community.

"Law cannot assume that only heterosexual couples can be good parents. This would amount to discrimination. So the adoption regulations are violative of the constitution for discrimination against queer couples."

CJI Chandrachud talking about adoption rights now: