Wholesale inflation remains in negative for sixth month





The WPI-based inflation rate has been in the negative since April and was (-)0.52 per cent in August. In September last year, it was 10.55 per cent.





Inflation in food articles eased to 3.35 per cent in September, after remaining in double digits in the previous two months.





It was 10.60 per cent in August.

The wholesale price index-based inflation remained in the negative territory for the sixth straight month in September at (-)0.26 per cent, on easing prices of food articles.