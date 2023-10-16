Watch 10 films for Rs 699

Sign inCreate Account
State Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath has been fielded from his home-turf Chhindwara, from where he is currently the legislator.
It was an eventful weekend for Bollywood as the box office saw a different kind of trend, as compared to the traditional ways when collections keep going up from Friday to Sunday.
IMAGES from the World Cup match played between England and Afghanistan in Delhi on Sunday.
'We buried her yesterday.' 'There were so many bodies, they could not fit in the hospital anymore, so they put them in an army base nearby.'
An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Faridabad in Haryana at 4.08 pm on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology said.