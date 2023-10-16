RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Watch 10 films for Rs 699
October 16, 2023  12:18
image
Huge movie buff? Prefer the theatre to watching films at home?
This is for you. 
PVR INOX is offer a mega month deal for Rs 699 which allows you to watch 10 films a month. Click here for details.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Actor who played Hanuman is Cong pick against Shivraj
Actor who played Hanuman is Cong pick against Shivraj

State Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath has been fielded from his home-turf Chhindwara, from where he is currently the legislator.

No Dhak Dhak At Box Office
No Dhak Dhak At Box Office

It was an eventful weekend for Bollywood as the box office saw a different kind of trend, as compared to the traditional ways when collections keep going up from Friday to Sunday.

In Pictures - Afghanistan shock defending champions England
In Pictures - Afghanistan shock defending champions England

IMAGES from the World Cup match played between England and Afghanistan in Delhi on Sunday.

'My sister's body was lying in the forest for five days'
'My sister's body was lying in the forest for five days'

'We buried her yesterday.' 'There were so many bodies, they could not fit in the hospital anymore, so they put them in an army base nearby.'

Tremors felt in Delhi as 3.1-magnitude quake strikes Faridabad
Tremors felt in Delhi as 3.1-magnitude quake strikes Faridabad

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Faridabad in Haryana at 4.08 pm on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances