SC rejects woman's plea seeking termination of 26-week pregnancy





A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra passed the order observing that there are no threats to the mother, not a case of foetal abnormality and doctors will face a viable foetus.





The court directed the government to bear all medical costs and the delivery to be conducted by AIMS at the appropriate time. SC clarified the choice to give the child up for adoption depending on the parents.

Ruling in favour of pro-life, the Supreme Court on Monday rejected a woman's plea, seeking medical termination of 26 weeks of pregnancy.