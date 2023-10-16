Police seize Rs 2.09 cr unaccounted cash in poll-bound Telangana; 6 held





On October 15, police teams, on receiving credible information, apprehended six persons in Secunderabad who were travelling in a suspicious manner, and found unaccounted cash of Rs 2.09 crore in their possession.





The police seized the cash along with a car and a two-wheeler from them, officials said.





The six persons were apprehended by sleuths of the Commissioner's Task Force North Zone Team along with Gandhi Nagar police for alleged illegal possession of the huge amount of unaccounted cash, a release from Hyderabad police said.





The police are investigating further. -- PTI

