No ceasefire in Gaza, clarifies Israel





A terse statement from Netanyahu's office stated, "At the moment there is no ceasefire for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip and the exit of foreigners," according to The Times of Israel report.





Taking to X, Israel's Prime Minister's office stated, "The Prime Minister's Office, this morning: There is no ceasefire."





The statement comes after Reuters news agency, citing two Egyptian security officials, reported that Israel agreed to halt fire from 9 am, according to The Times of Israel report.





In a statement, Hamas said that it did not receive confirmation from Egypt regarding the possible opening of the Rafah border crossing, CNN reported. -- ANI

