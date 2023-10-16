NIA nabs Assam native in Manipur bomb blast case





The case was initially registered by the Manipur police, vide FIR no. 635(6)2023 dated June 21, 2023, at PGCI police station, sub-division Moirang, Bishnupur district, Manipur and later re-registered by the NIA on June 23, 2023, at Imphal.





NIA investigations in RC 01/2023/NIA/IMP revealed the involvement of Mohammed Noor Hussain in the bomb blast that took place on 21.06.2023 in an IED-laden Scorpio vehicle parked over a bridge located the area of Phougakchao Ikhai Awang Leikai and Kwakta along Tiddim road in Bishnupur district, Manipur.





Three persons were injured and the bridge, along with nearby houses, was damaged as a result of the bomb blast.





Further investigations in the case are in progress. -- ANI

In an intelligence-based joint operation with the Assam police, the National Investigation Agency on Monday arrested Mohammed Noor Hussain from Assam in a case related to a bomb blast in Manipur, officials said.