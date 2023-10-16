MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi appointed India' ambassador to UN in Geneva





Bagchi, a 1995-batch Indian Foreign Service official, took over as spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs in March 2020 and deftly handled a number of critical issues and developments including the eastern Ladakh border row, India's COVID-19 response and New Delhi's G20 presidency.





In Geneva, Bagchi would succeed Indra Mani Pandey who is set to return to New Delhi.





"Arindam Bagchi (IFS:1995), presently additional secretary in the ministry of external affairs, has been appointed as the next ambassador/permanent representative of India to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva," the MEA said in a brief statement.





"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," it said. -- PTI

