Mahua Moitra sends notices to BJP MP, lawyer

Dubey had written to Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, alleging that Moitra had accepted cash in exchange for posing questions in Parliament and demanded an inquiry committee against the Trinamool MP. Dubey urged for her "immediate suspension" from the House alleging that "bribes were exchanged between her and businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament in exchange for cash and gifts.





In his letter titled "Re-emergence of nasty 'Cash for Query' in Parliament", Dubey has alleged "'serious Breach of Privilege', 'Contempt of the House' and a 'Criminal Offence' under Section 120A of IPC" by the Trinamool Congress MP.





Mahua Moitra in her notice says The notice points out that Moitra had recently raised questions about the veracity of Dubey's claimed educational qualifications and said that he had lied on his election affidavit. This, the notice says, had "rattled" Dubey and so he was now making these false allegations.





On Dehadrai, the notice says that Moitra and the advocate used to be close friends, but had a falling out.

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra has sent legal notices to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai for making "false and defamatory allegations" against her.