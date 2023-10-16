RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kharge or Rahul likely to be PM pick, if...: Tharoor
October 16, 2023  23:50
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi/File image
Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor on Monday said he feels the party could nominate either its chief Mallikarjun Kharge or former AICC president Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister if the INDIA bloc comes to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. 

Tharoor said there could be a surprise result in the election next year as there is an opposition coalition and there are chances of the INDIA bloc coming to power at the Centre by trouncing the BJP-led NDA in the general elections. 

"So we'll have to wait and see", he said while interacting with professionals of a US-based and Silicon Valley-incubated D2C (direct-to-consumer) marketplace Way.com after inaugurating its office at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram. -- PTI
