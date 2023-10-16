RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IOC votes for cricket's return to Olympics in Los Angles 2028
October 16, 2023  13:43
Cricket will be a part of the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028 and will make its return after 128 years to the multi-sport extravaganza, announced the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday. 

 The 2028 event will also include sports like baseball/softball, lacrosse, squash and flag football. The proposal from Organising Committee of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 to include these games in the programme was accepted at the ongoing 141st IOC session being held at Mumbai. Cricket made its sole appearance at the 1900 Paris Olympics in which Great Britain defeated France in the final. But it is played in Commonwealth Games and Asian Games as well.
