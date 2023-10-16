HC reserves orders on bail plea of TN minister Senthil Balaji





Justice G Jayachandran reserved order without specifying any date, after hearing elaborate arguments from senior counsel NR Elango, appearing for Balaji and additional solicitor general ARL Sundaresan, appearing for the ED.





Counsel Elango submitted that Balaji was yet to recover fully even after the bypass surgery and hence he took treatment at Stanley Hospital on October 9.





Hence, he may be enlarged on bail for taking further treatment.





Citing the medical report of Stanley hospital, Elango submitted that the doctors have opined that there were symptoms of another attack.





The court may appoint any doctor to examine the health condition of Balaji, he added.





He said Balaji has filed his income tax returns for the last 10 years.





From this, it was clear that he was innocent.





He was sent to jail with ulterior motive, he added. Senior counsel ARL Sundaresan submitted that from the pen drive, which was seized from Balaji's office, the ED came to know that he received Rs 67.75 crore from innocent public after promising them to get jobs in state transport corporation. -- PTI

