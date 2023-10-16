RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hamas is holding 199 people hostage: Israel
October 16, 2023  14:26
Israeli soldiers collect rifles at a kibbutz. Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
Israel Defence Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari says 199 people are being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, revising up an earlier number of 155 given yesterday. Speaking in a media briefing, he says the military has "updated the families" of all hostages. 

 Israeli forces, supported by US warships, positioned themselves along Gaza's border and drilled for what Israel said would be a broad campaign to dismantle the militant group. A week of blistering airstrikes have demolished neighborhoods but failed to stop militant rocket fire into Israel.
