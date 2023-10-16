Hamas is holding 199 people hostage: Israel





Israeli forces, supported by US warships, positioned themselves along Gaza's border and drilled for what Israel said would be a broad campaign to dismantle the militant group. A week of blistering airstrikes have demolished neighborhoods but failed to stop militant rocket fire into Israel.

Israel Defence Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari says 199 people are being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, revising up an earlier number of 155 given yesterday. Speaking in a media briefing, he says the military has "updated the families" of all hostages.