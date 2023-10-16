Former CEC Manohar Singh Gill passes away





Gill retired as the Chief Election Commissioner of India, a position he held from 1996 to 2001. After retirement, Gill joined the Indian National Congress and represented Punjab in the Rajya Sabha from 2004 to 2016, marking two successful terms as a member of the upper house.





Gill held the posts of Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation under the Congress government.

Former Chief Election Commissioner and former Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Manohar Singh Gill passed away in Delhi on Sunday. According to his family members, the last rites of Manohar Singh Gill will be held at the Lodi Road Crematorium at 3 p.m. on Monday.