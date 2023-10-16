Fleeing Palestinians gather at Rafah border but...





Any reopening of the Gaza-Egypt crossing would allow desperately-needed aid into the area, and some foreigners to leave.





However, at the moment the crossing remains closed.





Rafah, which is on the border between Egypt's Sinai Peninsula and Hamas-governed Gaza, is the only crossing into the territory not controlled by Israel.

Crowds of people wanting to leave Gaza have gathered at the Rafah border crossing, after earlier reports suggested it could be temporarily reopened, reports the BBC.