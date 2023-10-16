Egypt-Gaza crossing to reopen for few hours





The reports come after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that "Egypt has put in place a lot of material support for people in Gaza, and Rafah will be reopened".





Blinken was speaking following a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.





The crossing has been closed since the attack over a week ago.

NBC News says the the crossing at Rafah to Egypt will open at 9am local time and and then close again in the late afternoon.