Egypt-Gaza crossing to reopen for few hours

Egypt-Gaza crossing to reopen for few hoursOctober 16, 2023 10:40
A Palestinian man extinguishes a fire at Khan Younis. Yasser Qudih/Reuters
NBC News says the the crossing at Rafah to Egypt will open at 9am local time and and then close again in the late afternoon.
The reports come after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that "Egypt has put in place a lot of material support for people in Gaza, and Rafah will be reopened".
Blinken was speaking following a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
The crossing has been closed since the attack over a week ago.