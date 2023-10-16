DRI seizes 8 kg gold worth Rs 4.78 cr, Rs 1.22 cr cash; one held





Two premises were searched as part of the operation to bust a gold smuggling syndicate and one person has been arrested, he said.





The arrested accused is the manager of the one of the premises that was searched and is an alleged key member of a foreign origin gold smuggling syndicate, the official added.





"Based on specific intelligence, the DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit conducted searches at two premises on Friday and Saturday. At the first site, 1 kilogram gold bar with foreign markings and without proof of procurement was seized," he said.





"Using this lead, a second search was conducted in which 7.022 kg of foreign-origin gold and Rs 1.22 crore cash were found. The money is sales proceed from smuggled gold. Further searches were conducted at four locations related to the syndicate, one of which led to the busting of an active gold melting facility," he said.





The arrested accused has been remanded in judicial custody, while a hunt was on for others who are part of this syndicate. -- PTI

