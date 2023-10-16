Court grants bail to Monu Manesar in Nuh violence case





"Monu Manesar got bail and furnished Rs 1 lakh surety bond," his counsel Kulbhushan Bhardwaj said. The bail was granted by the court of Amit Kumar Verma, judicial magistrate first class of Nuh, Bhardwaj said.





Manesar, however, is still under judicial custody in another case in Gurugram's Pataudi.





In the Nuh violence case, he was arrested on September 12, officials said.





The FIR registered by the Nuh Police is related to a message he allegedly posted on social media amid plans by the VHP to take out another procession on August 28 to "resume" a yatra earlier disrupted.





The Nuh police had earlier said the post attempted to create disharmony between groups on the basis of religion.





A religious procession led by the Vishva Hindu Parishad on July 31 was attacked by a mob in Nuh.





Six people were killed in the incident and the subsequent communal violence. -- PTI

