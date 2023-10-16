RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BSE Sensex top losers today
October 16, 2023  21:15
image
Benchmark equity indices ended lower on Monday, falling for the third day running, amid weak trends in global markets and spike in Brent crude oil prices due to geopolitical tension in the Middle East. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 115.81 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 66,166.93. 

During the day, it fell 243.36 points or 0.36 per cent to 66,039.38. 

The Nifty slipped 19.30 points or 0.10 per cent to 19,731.75. 

From the Sensex pack, Nestle, Tata Consultancy Services, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hindustan Unilever were among the major laggards.
Domestic passenger vehicle sales up 2% in Sep: SIAM

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased by 1.87 per cent year-on-year to 361,717 units last month, industry body SIAM said on Monday. The passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers stood at 3,55,043 units in September 2022....

'Delhi sach mein dil walon ki hai'

'We always say that India is our second home. We love the crowd and they give a lot of love to us.'

Ananya's Toned Legs Steal The Show!

No one rocks shorts quite like the Liger actress and we doubt there are a better pair of legs in B-Town.

Interim bail: SC seeks reply from Chanda Kochhar and her husband

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response of former ICICI Bank CEO-cum-MD Chanda Kochhar and her businessman husband Deepak Kochhar on a plea of the CBI challenging the interim bail granted to them by the Bombay high court in a loan...

Govt revokes IIPS director's suspension after he quits

James was suspended on July 28 after the ministry launched a probe into the alleged irregularities in appointments and recruitment of faculty and compliance to reservation rosters during his tenure.

