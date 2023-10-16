Biden compares Hamas attack to Holocaust





Speaking to CBS News 60 Minutes Interview, Biden called Hamas a "bunch of cowards" who are hiding behind the civilians. He expressed confidence that Israel would do everything in their power to avoid the killing of innocent civilians.





Asked whether there was a time for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Biden said, "Look, there's a fundamental difference. Israel is going after a group of people who have engaged in barbarism that is as consequential as the Holocaust. And so I think Israel has to respond."





"They have to go after Hamas. Hamas is a bunch of cowards. They're hiding behind the civilians. They put their headquarters where civilians are and buildings and the like. But to the extent they can separate out and avoid, I'm confident the Israelis are gonna do everything in their power to avoid the killing of innocent civilians," he said in a CBS News 60 Minutes interview.





Biden called Israel's occupation of Gaza a "big mistake." Asked whether he would support Israel's move, Biden said, " I think it'd be a big mistake. Look, what happened in Gaza, in my view, is Hamas and the extreme elements of Hamas don't represent all the Palestinian people. And I think that it would be a mistake for Israel to occupy Gaza again. But, going in but taking out the extremists the Hezbollah is up north but Hamas down south."





Biden noted that Jews have been subject to "abuse, prejudice and attempt to wipe them over a thousand years." Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned that there is no direct evidence of Iran's involvement in the specific Hamas attack on Israel, ABC News reported. -- ANI

