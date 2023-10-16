Adani on allegations against Moitra: Told you so...

"In a shocking development, on Sunday, 15 Oct 2023, a Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, filed a complaint with the CBI in the form of a sworn affidavit bringing on record "the commission of an elaborate criminal conspiracy' by MP Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani, CEO of Hiranandani Group, for specifically targeting, inter alia, Gautam Adani and his group of companies through parliamentary questions.





"He has further stated that, as a quid pro quo, Moitra received bribes and undue favours from Mr. Hiranandani...





"This development corroborates our statement of 9 Oct 2023 that some groups and individuals have been working overtime to harm our name, goodwill and market standing. In this particular case, the lawyer's complaint reveals that this arrangement to besmirch the reputation and interests of the Adani Group and our Chairman Gautam Adani has been in place since 2018..."





Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday wrote a letter to Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of State (MoS) IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar making "cash for query" allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and demanding an inquiry committee against her.

"Your good self may be aware of the allegations against Mahua Moitra that were presented by an advocate of the Supreme Court of India to the CBI and with my assistance to the Speaker of Lok Sabha. These allegations include that she committed a criminal breach of trust, violated parliamentary ethics, and acted in a manner that was detrimental to India's national security," Nishikant Dubey said in a letter.

Dubey has claimed that a Supreme Court lawyer had levelled allegations of bribe exchanges between the TMC MP and businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

