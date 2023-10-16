About 24 lakh 'diyas' to be lit on Ram ki Pairi on Diwali eve in Ayodhya





"On November 11, 24 lakh lamps will be lit on Ram Ki Pairi at the banks of river Saryu. On this Deepotsav, Ayodhya will witness a grand light and sound show to be staged on daily basis from November 11 at Ram ki Pairi. There will be two shows every day according to the programme proposed by the tourism department," Ayodhya district magistrate Nitish Kumar said.





He said, "The light and sound show has been given to a government agency - Uttar Pradesh Project Corporation Limited. Two steel columns will be erected with a height of about 65 feet, and a curtain will be placed in between," the DM said.





Light and sound shows are being set up at Ram Ki Pairi at a cost of about Rs 20 crore, he said, adding Ramayan-based movies will be exhibited in this show, which will run after Saryu Aarti. -- PTI

Preparations have started in Ayodhya for Deepotsav, in which 24 lakh 'diyas' (earthen lamps) will be lit on Ram ki Pairi, and light and sound show in here on the eve of Diwali, officials said.