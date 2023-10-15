US sends 2nd aircraft carrier to 'deter hostile actions' against Israel





The Strike Group includes the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), guided-missile destroyers USS Gravely (DDG 107) and USS Mason (DDG 87), and Carrier Air Wing 3, with nine aircraft squadrons, and embarked headquarters staffs.





The Eisenhower CSG will join the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, which arrived earlier this week.





The Ford CSG includes the USS Normandy, USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney, and USS Roosevelt, the statement added.





Earlier in the week, the US Air Force announced the deployment of squadrons of F-15, F-16 and A-10 fighter aircraft to the region.





"The increases to US force posture signal the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel's security and our resolve to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war," Austin stated. -- ANI

