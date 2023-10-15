Tallest statue of Ambedkar outside India unveiled in US





Amidst chants of "Jai Bhim", more than 500 Indian-Americans from various parts of the United States and some from India and other countries attended the unveiling ceremony of the 19-feet tall "Statue of Equality".





Heavy rain and drizzle did not deter the enthusiasm and energy of the participants, many of whom drove for as long as 10 hours to attend what they described as a historic event.





The statue has been made by renowned artist and sculptor Ram Sutar, who also built the statue of Sardar Patel, called as Statue of Unity, and installed on an island in Narmada, metres downstream of the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat.





"We are calling it the Statue of Equality this (inequality) is not only the problem in India, everywhere (in) different forms (it exists)," Ram Kumar, president of the Ambedkar International Center said after the statue unveiling ceremony.





Born on April 14, 1891, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar -- popular among his followers as Babasaheb -- was the chairman of the Constituent Assembly's most crucial Drafting Committee that earned him the moniker Architect of the Indian Constitution. -- PTI

