Senior Hamas commander killed in Israeli airstrike

A senior Hamas commander, who led multiple murderous attacks was killed during the Israeli airstrike, the Israel Defence Forces said on Sunday, the Times of Israel reported.





The IDF says Billal al-Qedra, the commander of the so-called Nukhba unit's southern Khan Younis battalion, was killed in an airstrike following intelligence efforts by the Shin Bet security agency and Military Intelligence Directorate.





He had led the murderous attacks on the southern communities of Nirim and Nir Oz last weekend, Times of Israel reported.





"He was responsible for the murderous raid in Kibbutz Nirim and Nir Oz," the IDF says.





The IDF stated that several more Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists were killed in airstrikes overnight in the Gaza Strip.





Meanwhile, the IDF hit over 100 targets overnight, including Hamas command centers, military compounds, dozens of rocket launchers, anti-tank missile launch posts and observation posts; and Islamic Jihad command centers, Times of Israel reported. -- ANI





IMAGE: A view of an explosion following a strike by the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) on Hamas targets at a location given as Gaza, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on October 14, 2023. Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

