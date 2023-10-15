Security personnel walk 5 km carrying injured Maoist on their shoulders

Security personnel turned saviour for an injured Maoist as they carried him on their shoulders and walked for five kilometres in a forest in West Singhbhum district to save his life, a police statement said.





Following an encounter with Maoists the security personnel found an injured Maoist groaning in pain who was abandoned by his colleagues in the forest of Hussipi on Friday, it said.





The security personnel carried the injured Maoist on their shoulders and walked five kilometres on a forest road planted with improvised explosive devices and brought him to their Haathiburu camp to save his life.





The injured Maoist was given primary treatment by medical officers at the camp.





On Saturday the injured Maoist was airlifted and rushed to a hospital in the state capital Ranchi for treatment, the statement added.





The Jharkhand Police has launched an anti-Maoist opertion in West Singhbhum district. -- PTI

