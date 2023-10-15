Modi pays tribute to ex-Prez Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 92nd birth anniversary





The Prime Minister praised Kalam for his exceptional scientific talent and how he was loved by the people for his humble behaviour.





"Heartfelt tribute to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who was loved by the people for his humble behaviour and exceptional scientific talent, on his birth anniversary. His incomparable contribution to nation-building will always be remembered with reverence," PM Modi said in a post on X.





As an aerospace scientist, Kalam worked with India's two major space research organisations -- the Defence Research and Development Organisation and the Indian Space Research Organisation.





He directed the project to develop India's first satellite launch vehicle.





Back in the 1980s, when India had hardly dreamt of having its indigenous SLV, Dr Kalam's over 10-year-long hard work as the project director for the development of the indigenous satellite launch vehicle at ISRO led to the ground-breaking scientific development. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 92nd birth anniversary.