JD-U casts doubts over PM Modi's OBC status





Addressing a press conference at the JD-U headquarters in Patna, the party's MLC and chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar questioned the claim made by Modi that he belonged to an ati pichhda (extremely backward classes) community.





Kumar pointed out that Modi has been accused of getting his caste, Modh Ghanchi', included in the OBC list in 2002 when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.





"Modi sought to deny the allegation by claiming it was done way back in 1994 when the Congress ruled Gujarat as well as the Centre," added the JD-U leader on Saturday.





Kumar showed a sheet of paper claiming it was the Gazette of India of that year, mentioning the castes that were included among Other Backward Classes.





"The Ghanchi caste has six sub groups out of which only one, Ghanchi (Muslim), was there in the list of OBCs in 1994," said Kumar, challenging the BJP to repudiate his claim.





The JD-U leader also alleged that Modi had got the Modh Ghanchis' included because of an obsession with electoral gains.





He also claimed that the prime minister's caste, as per the 1931 Census, had a literacy rate at par with Brahmins and higher than Rajputs and, hence, did not need benefits extended to OBCs. -- PTI

