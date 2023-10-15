Jaishankar unveils Tagore's bust in Vietnam

India and Vietnam share profound historical connections dating back almost 2,000 years which are rooted in Buddhism, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday as he inaugurated a bust of Nobel Laureate writer-poet Rabindranath Tagore in Bac Ninh city.





Jaishankar extended his gratitude to the leadership of Bac Ninh province, which lies to the east of Hanoi, for their support for installing Tagore's bust.





"India and Vietnam have profound historical connections dating back almost 2,000 years, which are rooted in the legacy of Buddhism. Bac Ninh province is also a part of this ancient tradition. Historical records validate Indian monks played a significant role in introducing Buddhism to Vietnam," he said while speaking at the inaugural ceremony.





"Today marks the addition of a remarkable memorial honoring an exceptional Indian personality Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, himself a renowned painter, educator, humanist, music composer and a very profound thinker," he said.





Jaishankar, who arrived in the country on a four-day official visit, said he felt happy to know that Tagore's works are widely recognised, read and appreciated throughout Vietnam and have been included in Vietnamese textbooks.





"It's indeed heartening to know that Tagore's Gitanjali was translated into Vietnamese and published in 2001. Historical records indicate that Tagore paid a three-day visit to Ho Chi Minh City in 1929, leaving a lasting intellectual and socio-cultural impact on Vietnam," the minister said.





Gitanjali, a collection of poetry, is Tagore's most famous work and was published in India in 1910. Tagore won the Nobel Prize for Literature for its English translation, Song Offerings, making him the first non-European to receive this honour in 1913.





Jaishankar said he was pleased to know that Vietnam issued a commemorative postage stamp in honour of Tagore in 1982.





"We are honoured by the respect and admiration shown towards him in Vietnam...I believe unveiling Gurudev Tagore's bust today will enhance the international character of Bac Ninh city," he said.





Later in a post on X, Jaishankar said Gurudev's works are widely known and appreciated throughout Vietnam.





"Sure that this will enhance the international reputation of Bac Ninh province and further its strong ties with India," he added.





At the event, he also witnessed a performance by the Quan Ho Art Theater group from Bac Ninh province.





The group will travel to India for the 9th India International Dance and Music Festival in New Delhi.





He also interacted with members of the Indian community in Bac Ninh province.





'The India-Vietnam civilizational connect is so visible at the Phat Tich pagoda in Bac Ninh. Appreciate the warmth of my welcome,' he said in another post on X.





He also met Most Ven. Thich Thanh Nhieu of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha at Phat Tich.





'Appreciated his positive sentiments about spirituality, yoga, art & culture,' he said.





Jaishankar arrived in Vietnam on Sunday.





From Vietnam, he will travel to Singapore for a visit from October 19 to 20. -- PTI