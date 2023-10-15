Iran's FM meets Hamas leader in Qatar, offers support to achieve goals





This comes amid the war between Hamas and Israel continued in the Gaza Strip.





This was Haniyeh's first official meeting with Iranian officials since Hamas's assault on southern Israel.





During the meeting, the two agreed to "continue cooperation to fully achieve the goals of Hamas and the Palestinian people," The Jerusalem Post reported citing a press release by Hamas.





Haniyeh stated that "what comes after this battle is a new history that will not be at all the same as it was before it."





Amirabdollahian also called Hamas's murder and kidnapping of civilians and soldiers in southern Israel as "glorious", as per The Jerusalem Post.





Notably, Israel has continuously alleged that there is an "Iranian hand" in the attack. -- ANI

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Saturday night in Qatar and agreed to cooperate for "fully achieving" the goals of Hamas and the Palestinian peoplereported.