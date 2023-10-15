Hamas blocking evacuation of Gazans: IDF

The Israel Defence Force (IDF) on Sunday alleged that the terror group Hamas is blocking the evacuation of civilians in the Gaza Strip ahead of the possible ground offensive by Israel after the deadly attacks on October 7.





It further stated that multiple rockets were fired at Tel Aviv and southern Israel during Saturday night and IDF continues to target Hamas military targets.





Taking to X (formerly Twitter), IDF posted, 'Hamas is blocking the evacuation of civilians'.





In a video briefing, IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said, "During the night, there were rockets fired at Tel Aviv and southern Israel. There is still combat in and around the northern part of the Gaza Strip. IDF continues to operate above the Gaza Strip and attack multiple military targets belonging to Hamas. We have called on the civilian population in Gaza City and the northern part of the Gaza Strip to evacuate south of the Gaza River."





"Hamas has issued warnings to their civilians not to evacuate and when people did not listen, they have actually stopped the civilians, and the convoy of civilians who were trying to flee from the situation and listening to our warnings, knowing that they are much better of the south of Gaza than staying in the northern part," he added.





Meanwhile, the Israeli soldiers, along with tanks and munitions were deployed near the Gaza border on Saturday as they prepare for a full ground offensive against Hamas.





The IDF has asked residents of the Northern Gaza Strip to relocate to the southern part of the enclave using evacuation corridors between 10 am to 4 pm (local time), The Times of Israel reported. -- ANI





IMAGE: Palestinians collect water, amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 14, 2023. Photograph: Ahmed Zakot/Reuters