Fourth flight with 274 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi





The special flights are part of the operation launched on October 12 to facilitate the return of those Indian nationals who wish to return home following the brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants from Gaza on October 7.





The Embassy of India in Israel posted on X,"As part of #OperationAjay, Indian nationals still in Israel and wishing to travel back to India are urgently requested to complete the attached travel form."





The Indian Embassy also issued guidelines that " travel slots will be allocated on a 'first come, first served' basis in the 'Operation Ajay' and "In the event of a no-show or refusal to travel after confirmation and slotting, your name will be moved to the back of the queue."

Fourth flight carrying 274 Indian nationals from Israel amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict has landed at the Delhi airport on Sunday morning.