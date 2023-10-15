ED attaches properties of gangster Mukhtar Ansari, son worth Rs 73.43 lakh





The properties had a book value of Rs 73.43 lakh and were acquired by Abbas Ansari at an undervalued consideration of Rs 71.94 lakh as against the government rate of Rs 6.23 crore.





"ED has provisionally attached properties worth Rs 73.43 lakh (book value) in the form of land, commercial building situated in Mau and Ghazipur Distt. of UP (these properties were acquired by Abbas Ansari at undervalued consideration of Rs. 71.94 lakh as against government rate of Rs. 6.23 crore) and Rs. 1.5 lakh in bank account of Mukhtar Ansari under the provisions of PMLA...on 14.10.2023," ED said in a post on 'X'.





Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on Mukhtar Ansari's plea challenging the Allahabad high court order convicting him under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. -- ANI

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday has provisionally attached properties in the form of land and commercial buildings in Uttar Pradesh's Mau and Ghazipur district and Rs 1.5 lakh in the bank account of dreaded gangster Mukhtar Ansari who was awarded life imprisonment in the 1991 Awadhesh Rai murder case.