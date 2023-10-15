Ashok Gehlot's vehicle 'surrounded' in Delhi

Some people surrounded the vehicle of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot outside Jodhpur House in Lutyens' Delhi over distribution of tickets for the upcoming state polls, police said on Sunday.





Some party workers raised slogans against Gehlot over the issue, police said.





"It was not any protest, some people were talking to the chief minister over the issue of ticket distribution. However, heavy police force deployment was made there to maintain law and order," a senior police official said.





Polling in all the 200 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan will be held on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.





Earlier, Congress workers had protested near the party's election war room in Jaipur, demanding that the party not give tickets to certain MLAs for the elections. -- PTI

