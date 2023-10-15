RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ashok Gehlot's vehicle 'surrounded' in Delhi
October 15, 2023  20:48
image
Some people surrounded the vehicle of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot outside Jodhpur House in Lutyens' Delhi over distribution of tickets for the upcoming state polls, police said on Sunday.

Some party workers raised slogans against Gehlot over the issue, police said. 

"It was not any protest, some people were talking to the chief minister over the issue of ticket distribution. However, heavy police force deployment was made there to maintain law and order," a senior police official said.

Polling in all the 200 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan will be held on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Earlier, Congress workers had protested near the party's election war room in Jaipur, demanding that the party not give tickets to certain MLAs for the elections.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shinde orders probe into Samruddhi Expressway accident
Shinde orders probe into Samruddhi Expressway accident

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday ordered a probe into a road accident on the Samruddhi Expressway which claimed 12 lives.

Kamal Nath, Baghel in Cong's first list for 3 state polls
Kamal Nath, Baghel in Cong's first list for 3 state polls

While the party announced 144 party candidates for Madhya Pradesh elections, it announced 30 candidates for the Chhattisgarh polls and another 55 for Telangana assembly polls slated next month.

Italy, Hungary, Denmark keep Euro hopes alive
Italy, Hungary, Denmark keep Euro hopes alive

A summary of Saturday's action in the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship qualifiers.

BRS manifesto: LPG cylinder at Rs 400, double security pensions
BRS manifesto: LPG cylinder at Rs 400, double security pensions

Raising social security pension amounts, increasing financial assistance given under the 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers and providing LPG cylinders at Rs 400 each are some of the promises made by the ruling Bharat...

Sachin, Sehwag's perfect response to Shoaib Akhtar's taunts
Sachin, Sehwag's perfect response to Shoaib Akhtar's taunts

Sehwag poked fun at Pakistan's history of losses to India in World Cups.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances