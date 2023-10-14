TN varsity professor stranded in Israel, husband calls for help





She has been spending sleepless nights at The Negev, a large desert region in southern Israel, as the region is in close proximity to Gaza, T Ramesh, an associate professor and head of the department, TNAU, said.





For three days since Saturday she had to seek protection under a shelter, the moment she heard the siren before the bombardment and returned to her room in The Negev after the Israeli government made the announcement, Ramesh said.





At present, Radhika (his wife) is safe and she is being provided food and water," Ramesh said and added that the raging war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas is causing her stress.





She is very anxious to return home and our 13-year-old son, who is also apprehensive, wants to see his mother back home safe, he said. -- PTI

An associate professor at the Tamil Nadu Agriculture University, in Tiruchirappalli, on a two-month training programme in Israel has been stranded in the conflict zone and she has sought help to return to Tamil Nadu, her husband, who is a head of the department at the same varsity has said.