Special puja performed at MP's Mahakaleshwar temple for victory of Team India





Priests of the temple performed the special worship while reciting a special mantra inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and wished for the victory of the Indian team on the occasion.





They also prayed for India to clinch the World Cup.





"Today there is a big match between India and Pakistan in the cricket world cup 2023. This big match is not less than a festival in India. As every festival starts with the prayers of Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva), today in the same way all the priests of the temple have prayed to Lord Mahakal for the victory of the Indian team," a priest Gaurav Sharma said.





"With the blessings of Lord Mahakal, India should emerge victorious in today's match and it was also wished that India should lift the World Cup 2023", he added.





The India-Pakistan match will take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. -- ANI

Ahead of India's blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday, a special worship was performed at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district for the victory of Team India.