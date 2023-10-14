Second flight with Indians from Israel lands in Delhi





The evacuated Indian nationals were welcomed by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, at the airport.





He welcomed Indian nationals with a handshake and folded hands.





People were seen hugging and embracing their families and relatives as they arrived back in New Delhi with a feeling of relief but minds full of ordeal.





As many as 447 Indian nationals, who were stranded amid the raging Israel-Hamas war have been brought back to India under 'Operation Ajay'.





"Second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals takes off from Israel's Tel Aviv," posted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on X, on Friday-Saturday intervening night.





The passengers were mainly those who were staying and working in Israel.





They applauded the government of India for the initiative and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. -- ANI

A second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals from Tel Aviv in Israel, under Operation Ajay, landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday morning.