Putin says Israel has right to self-defend itself





Russia proceeds "from the postulate, a negotiated solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has no alternatives," said Putin while speaking at the Commonwealth of Independent States summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday.





"The negotiations' goal should be the implementation of the United Nations' two-state formula, which implies the creation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, coexisting in peace and security with Israel, which, of course, as we have seen, has come under an attack of unprecedented brutality. Of course, it has the right to defend itself. It has the right to ensure its peaceful existence," Putin said at the summit, stressing that "it is crucial to work for resolving this issue by peaceful means."





"The way I see it, in a situation like this and in this particular place, there is simply no alternative [to two independent states]," he concluded, according to TASS. -- ANI

