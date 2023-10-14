



While speaking to the media, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said that he had reached Ahmedabad to support the Men in Blue and hoped that Rohit Sharma's side would get the result they wanted.





"I am here to support the team. Hopefully, we will get the result we all want," Sachin Tendulkar said to the media.





Bollywood star and Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma also arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan high-voltage match on Saturday.





Before the most awaited match of the tournament, India will be brimming with confidence since they have already sealed a win in the first two games of the tournament.





In the first match of the tournament, the Men in Blue beat Australia after Virat Kohli and KL Rahul displayed a stellar show in the game. -- ANI

