Mentally challenged teenager repatriated to Pakistan in J&K's Poonch

Mentally challenged teenager repatriated to Pakistan in J&K's PoonchOctober 14, 2023 17:27
A mentally challenged teenager was handed over to Pakistani authorities along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, an official said.
Irshad Ahmad (17) was intercepted and arrested by the Army while crossing the border on Friday, the official added.
The teenager was handed over to the Pakistani Army by the Indian troops at the Chakan Da Bagh border crossing around noon, the official further said.
He said civil officials from Poonch and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were also present at the border crossing point while Ahmad was being repatriated across the border, he said.
Ahmad, a resident of PoK, was captured by the Indian Army early Friday when he was trying to cross the border into the Indian side in Poonch district's Kerni sector. -- PTI
