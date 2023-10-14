Massive fire breaks out at godown in Howrah, no reports of injuries





The fire broke out at the godown of homegrown FMCG maker Emami in Bhagabatipur in Sankrail police station area around 6.30 am, they said.





Eleven fire engines are working to bring the blaze under control, they added.





The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said, adding that there were no reports of anyone being injured in the incident. -- PTI

A massive fire broke out at a godown in West Bengal's Howrah district on Saturday morning, officials said.