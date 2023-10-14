Jaishankar speaks to Saudi foreign minister

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan and discussed the 'grave' situation arising out of the unprecedented attacks on Israeli cities by Hamas militants over the weekend.





The external affairs minister's phone conversation with Farhan came two days after he discussed the crisis with Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.





'Appreciated the conversation with Foreign Minister HH @FaisalbinFarhan of Saudi Arabia,' the external affairs minister said on 'X'.





'Discussed the grave situation in the Middle East,' he said.





The unprecedented and multi-pronged attacks against Israel by Hamas militants from Gaza since Saturday and the subsequent Israeli retaliation have left around 2,800 people dead.





Israel has launched a massive counter offensive in Gaza to avenge the attacks by Hamas.





The sudden escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hamas has triggered global concerns. -- PTI

