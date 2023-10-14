India resumes ferry service with Lanka after 42 yrs

Forty years after it was disrupted due to civil war in Sri Lanka, ferry services between India and the island republic resumed on Saturday, a move Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed as an "important milestone" in strengthening bilateral ties.

Welcoming the resumption of ferry services, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said it will help improve the connectivity, trade and cultural links between the two countries

The service between Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai near Jaffna in the northern province of Sri Lanka aims to revive the ancient maritime connection between the two neighbours.





The high-speed ferry operated by the Shipping Corporation of India SCI has a capacity of 150 passengers and would cover a distance of about 60 nm (110 Km) between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai in about 3.5 hours depending on the sea conditions.





In its inaugural journey, the vessel named Cheriyapani traveled with 50 passengers to Sri Lanka and will return to India by evening with passengers from the island nation. The passengers on the maiden voyage expressed joy over sailing to Sri Lanka.





Prime Minister Modi said ferry service between India and the Sri Lanka will enhance connectivity, promote trade and reinforce the longstanding bonds between the two countries.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described the milestone event as a "big step for people to people contacts between India and Sri Lanka."





In a video message, Modi said the service brings alive all historical and cultural connections.





"Connectivity is not only about bringing two cities closer. It also brings our countries closer, our people closer and our hearts closer," he said.





The prime minister said India and Sri Lanka are embarking on a "new chapter in diplomatic and economic relations" and the launch of a ferry service between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai is an "important milestone" in strengthening the relations. -- PTI