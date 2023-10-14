RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Birla meets EU Parl VP, protests resolution on India
October 14, 2023  19:18
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday lodged a strong protest with European Parliament Vice President Nicola Beer over its resolution on India's "internal issues".
 
Birla told the European Parliament Vice President that every nation and Parliament is sovereign and internal issues of other countries should not be discussed by others.

In July, the European Parliament had adopted a resolution calling on the Indian government to act "promptly" to halt the violence in Manipur and protect religious minorities. 
 
"Birla underlined India's sovereignty and protested against bringing a proposal in the European Parliament on India's internal issues," the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

India had dubbed the July resolution "unacceptable" and "reflective of a colonial mindset". -- PTI
