You showed up: Israel thanks US





"The first corporation and US support in the Pentagon, in the White House, in the Congress and freedom of operation and enforce our capabilities. In fact, today we will receive the second aircraft carrying essential union with the idea... This is a war on freedom and values, and we are on the front line. We will keep fighting and we will win this war."





US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin is in Israel on Friday for meetings with senior government leaders and to see firsthand some of the US weapons and security assistance that Washington rapidly delivered to Israel in the first week of its war with the militant Hamas group.

Austin is the second high-level US official sent by President Joe Biden to visit Israel in two days.

His quick trip from Brussels, where he was attending a NATO defence ministers meeting, came a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the region. Blinken is continuing the frantic Mideast diplomacy, seeking to avert an expanded regional conflict.

Austin met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and spent nearly two hours with Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant and the Israeli War Cabinet.

Minister of Defense of Israel Yoav Gallant says, "When you (US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin ) said that you stand with Israel, you showed up. You stand here with us. You have shown us what it means to be an ally, to be a friend, to be a brother... I briefed the secretary on strategic developments in our region and the chief of staff together with the IDF leadership, shared our foreign power operations.