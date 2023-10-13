RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


X (ex-Twitter) suffers outage
October 13, 2023  20:31
image
Microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, faced an outage on Friday with several users, including those in India, reporting issues while refreshing or posting new content on the social media platform. 

According to the outage monitoring website, Downdetector, the number of X outages reached up to 566 at 7:31 pm today in the country. 

Many users stated that they were unable to use the microblogging site through the official app. 

"Twitter seems utterly broken again. Probably just Musk playing 5D chess and us unable to comprehend the genius of it," wrote a user.
