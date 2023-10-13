UN turned blind eye to arming of Hamas: Israel





"For many years, the UN has turned a blind eye to the arming of Hamas and its use of the civilian population and civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip as a hiding place for its weapons and murder," he said.





"Now, instead of standing by Israel, whose citizens were slaughtered by Hamas terrorists... it preaches to Israel," said Erdan.





"It is better for the UN to focus now on returning the hostages, condemning Hamas, and supporting Israel's right to defend itself," he added.

Gilad Erdan, the country's ambassador to the UN, said Israel was giving an early warning to the residents of Gaza and was trying to "minimise harm to those not involved" in its military operation against Hamas.