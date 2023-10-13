Senior journalist Sachidananda Murthy passes away





One of the prominent journalists in the national capital, Murthy was an expert on national and international politics and had been associated with The Week since its founding in 1982.





Murthy had undergone a lung transplant recently, and was placed on a ventilator for the last few days.





During his long and illustrious career Murthy had served as a member of the Press Council and general secretary of the Editors Guild, and received many awards for his journalistic work.





Rajagopalan Ramabhadran, a veteran political correspondent from New Delhi, posted on X, 'I have lost a dearest friend, Sachi is no more.. A brave investigative media man, may Sachi rest in peace.'

K S Sachidananda Murthy, former resident editor ofand, passed away in Bengaluru on Friday.