Satyajit Ray Lifetime Award for Michael Douglas at Goa IFFI





Thakur shared the news in a post on microblogging site X, saying that the actor will also attend the 54th edition of the festival along with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and son Dylan. The film gala will be held from November 20 to 28.





"I'm delighted to announce that Michael Douglas, the distinguished Hollywood Actor and Producer, will be honoured with the prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the 54th International Film Festival Goa," Thakur wrote.





"His deep love for our country is well known, and we look forward to welcome him, Catherine Zeta-Jones and their son, to the most prominent Film Festival in South Asia to showcase our rich cinematic culture and unique traditions at #IFFI54!! A heartfelt welcome to Bharat and @IFFIGoa," he added.





Douglas later shared a message with his fans in India about his upcoming trip to IFFI.





"Hello India, it's Michael Douglas here and I'm coming your way. I'm honoured to receive the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the International Indian Film Festival in Goa. So Catherine and I are going to be coming there. We're also going to honour our dear friend Shailendra Singh and his 25th year anniversary in the film business. So I'm looking forward to seeing you in November. You have a wonderful day," the actor said in a video message posted by NFDC India on X.

Renowned Hollywood star Michael Douglas will be honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the International Film Festival of India in Goa, Union minister Anurag Thakur announced on Friday.